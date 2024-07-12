UN demands Russia withdraw from Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine

United Nations: The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday demanded that Russia "urgently withdraw its military and other unauthorized personnel" from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and return it to the full control of Ukrainian authorities.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution with 99 votes in favor, nine against and 60 abstentions.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest in Europe, was captured by Russia shortly after it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It is shut down but needs external power to keep its nuclear material cool and prevent a meltdown.

Speaking before the vote, Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya urged countries to vote in favor of the resolution, saying: "We owe this to future generations. We must ensure that the horrors of nuclear disasters are not repeated."

Throughout the war, Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant and putting down power lines. Ukraine has dismissed Russian accusations, saying it was not attacking nuclear facilities.