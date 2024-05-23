UN General Assembly declares Srebrenica genocide remembrance day

The resolution, initiated by Germany and Rwanda and the cross-regional core group of 17 member states including the United States, was approved by a simple majority of 84 votes in the 193-member General Assembly under its Culture of Peace agenda.

The resolution "decides to designate 11 July as the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, to be observed annually".

"Our initiative is about honoring the memory of the victims and supporting the survivors who continue to live with the scars of that fateful time," said Antje Leendertse, Germany's Permanent Representative at the UN, addressing the plenary session.

Serbia and Bosnian Serbs, who deny that the massacre constituted genocide, say the resolution brands Serbia as a "genocidal nation" although this is not mentioned in the text.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on member states to vote against the resolution, saying it was "highly politicised" and would not contribute to the reconciliation in Bosnia and the region but rather would open a Pandora's box.

"Divisions will become deeper and deeper, the resolution will cause instability in the region," Vucic said.

Leendertse said the resolution was not directed against Serbia. She added that Montenegro's amendments that the crime of genocide is individualized and cannot be attributed to any specific group were included in the resolution to offset concern from Serbia.