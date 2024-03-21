UN launches 'Weather Kids' campaign to encourage climate action

New Delhi: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has joined with the UN Development Programme for a new campaign which showcases children from around the world presenting a fictional yet scientifically grounded weather forecast to mobilise climate action.

The 'Weather Kids' campaign's launch comes ahead of the World Meteorological Day on March 23. It will be aired on news channels in more than 80 countries around the world.

The young television meteorologists featured in the campaign warn viewers about the catastrophic effects of the rising temperatures on both people and the global economy, including a projected impact on 94 per cent of the world’s children, threats to food security, and a rise in taxpayers' bills globally.