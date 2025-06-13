<p>Vienna: An exceptional meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors will be held on Monday to discuss Israel's strikes on Iran after at least one country on the board requested one at Friday's regular, quarterly session of the body, diplomats said.</p><p>Any country on the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can call a meeting under its rules.</p><p>Iran, which is not on the board, requested a meeting and its call was supported by board members Russia, China and Venezuela, diplomats said. The diplomats gave differing accounts as to which board member was the first to clearly make the request.</p>.Iran warns its 'sworn enemies' should expect decisive retaliation.<p>The meeting will start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Monday, diplomats at Friday's closed-door meeting said before any public announcement of the emergency meeting.</p><p>The IAEA said earlier on Friday that Iran's Natanz nuclear site, which includes an underground uranium enrichment plant and a smaller above-ground pilot enrichment plant, had been targeted by Israel's strikes.</p><p>There was no sign of any push for a resolution or other action on Monday by the 35-nation board, said the IAEA's top policymaking body.</p>