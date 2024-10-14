Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UN refugee chief tells countries to drop ineffective border controls

Addressing more than 100 diplomats and ministers in Geneva at UNHCR's annual meeting, Filippo Grandi said an unprecedented 123 million people are displaced around the world.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 10:39 IST
World newsUNUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us