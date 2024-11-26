Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UN says Taliban detained journalists over 250 times in Afghanistan since takeover

In a reply accompanying the report, the Taliban-led foreign ministry denied having arrested that number of journalists and added that those arrested had committed a crime.
Reuters
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 09:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 09:14 IST
World newsAfghanistanTalibanUnited Nations

Follow us on :

Follow Us