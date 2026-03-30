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UN says two peacekeepers killed in explosion in southern Lebanon

The incident ‌is ‌the second in 24 hours after a ⁠UNIFIL peacekeeper ⁠was killed when a projectile exploded at one of its positions in ​a southern Lebanese ​village.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 17:23 IST
World newsUnited NationsLebanon

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