<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-nations">UN</a> peacekeeping mission in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lebanon">Lebanon</a> (UNIFIL) said two of its members were killed in southern Lebanon on Monday after an explosion of "unknown origin" destroyed their vehicle.</p>.<p>It said a third peacekeeper was severely wounded and another was also injured in the incident which took place near the Bani Haiyyan municipality.</p>.<p>The incident is the second in 24 hours after a UNIFIL peacekeeper was killed when a projectile exploded at one of its positions in a southern Lebanese village.</p>