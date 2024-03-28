UN secretary general appoints top NDMA official as special representative for disaster risk reduction

Before joining the NDMA, Kishore spent nearly 13 years with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Geneva, New Delhi and New York. During this time, he led global advocacy to integrate disaster resilience concerns in the Sustainable Development Goals and a global team of disaster risk reduction advisors to support UNDP-programme countries, a UN statement said.

As programme advisor, he also led the development of disaster and climate risk management related elements of the UNDP Strategic Plan (2014-17).

Prior to the UNDP, he served as director of information and research and manager of the Extreme Climate Events Programme, covering Indonesia, The Philippines and Vietnam at the Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre in Bangkok from 1996 to 2002, and as an architect at The Action Research Unit for Development from 1992 to 1994 in New Delhi, where he worked on post-earthquake reconstruction projects.

Intensive field experience with The Action Research Unit for Development, where work on post-disaster reconstruction and resettlement after two major disasters— the Uttarkashi and the Latur earthquakes in 1991 and 1993, respectively, allowed him to apply his professional skills as an architect.

According to his profile on the NDMA website, Kishore has worked on disaster risk reduction and recovery issues for more than 22 years at the local, national, regional and global levels.

As UNDP's regional advisor for South and South-West Asia, he supported more than 10 countries on a range of public policy and institutional development issues, while also advising them on the use of appropriate risk reduction tools and methodologies, it said.

Kishore has supported post-disaster recovery through strategic advice, needs assessments, programme development, and coordination after major disasters in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan, The Philippines and Sri Lanka.