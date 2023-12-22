UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

United Nations: A United Nations Security Council vote on a bid to boost aid to the Gaza Strip was delayed by another day to Friday even though Israel's ally the United States, which holds veto power, won changes it wanted and said it could now support the proposal.

With Israel's military campaign to annihilate Hamas more than 10 weeks old, the amended resolution no longer dilutes Israel's control over all aid deliveries to 2.3 million people in Gaza. Israel monitors the limited aid deliveries to Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations and already several days of delays on a vote, an agreement was struck late Thursday with the U.S. that could allow a resolution drafted by United Arab Emirates to be adopted.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that it was "a resolution that we can support", but she declined to specify if that meant the US would vote in favor or abstain, which would allow the resolution to be adopted.