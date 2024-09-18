UN sees ‘human rights abyss’ in Myanmar as military kills civilians

Geneva: Thousands of civilians in Myanmar have been “killed at the hands of the military,” the United Nations said Tuesday, including hundreds who have died from torture and neglect in the junta’s prisons.

“Myanmar is plumbing the depths of a human rights abyss,” James Rodehaver, the head of the UN human rights team monitoring the crisis, told journalists. He described a vacuum in the rule of law that was being filled by summary killings, torture and sexual violence.

The casualties attest to a chaotic civil war that escalated sharply after the military staged a coup in February 2021. Now, three years later, pro-democracy forces and ethnic militias are battling the junta’s soldiers in a conflict that has displaced more than 3 million people and left close to 19 million in need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

But the military’s ferocious tactics, including an ongoing campaign of airstrikes and mass arrests, also reflect its shrinking hold. The military now controls less than 40 per cent of the country and is constantly losing ground to armed opposition groups, Rodehaver said.

The military killed at least 2,414 civilians just between April 2023 and the end of this June, including 334 children, according to a report by the UN team monitoring Myanmar that it will present to the Human Rights Council next week. About half of those deaths occurred in military airstrikes or in artillery bombardments.

Another 759 people died in the junta’s custody in that same time period, the UN report will say. And they are only a portion of those who have died in detention since the coup, according to the report. Military authorities have arrested around 27,400 people since February 2021, including some 9,000 people in the 15 months that the UN report covered.