UN warns of 'catastrophic ramifications' if Yemen banks are cut from SWIFT

"These developments have potentially catastrophic ramifications," Wosornu said. "They threaten to further fragment and weaken Yemen's already struggling economy."

The United Nations says more than half Yemen's population - some 18 million people - need humanitarian help. It has said more than 2 million children could face acute malnutrition and recently warned about a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak.

Wosornu said the volatile banking environment also had serious repercussions for humanitarian operations.

"If banks in Sanaa and other areas controlled by the Houthi de facto authorities are cut off from international financial institutions and networks, we will lose the ability to transfer the funds required to sustain humanitarian lifesaving operations," she told the 15-member Security Council.

Wosornu and UN Yemen mediator Hans Grundberg also called for the release of 13 UN personnel, five staff members of international aid groups and many more from national aid groups and civil society who were detained by the Houthis last week.

"They remain in incommunicado detention," Grundberg told the Security Council, adding that four UN staff detained in 2021 and 2023 were also still being held incommunicado.

Forty countries on Thursday condemned the move by the Houthis and demanded the release of all those detained.