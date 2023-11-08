JOIN US
Homeworld

'Unacceptable': France slams 5-year conviction for citizen held in Iran

The sentenced man, who has been held since September 2022, is one of four French nationals held in Iran, which France has described as state hostage taking.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 15:22 IST

Paris: France said on Wednesday that one its citizens being held in Iran has been sentenced to five years on a baseless conviction.

"We learned with the greatest concern that Mr. Louis Arnaud had been sentenced to five years in prison," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said in a statement.

"This conviction, for which there is nothing to support and the absence of any access to a lawyer, is unacceptable."

Arnaud, who has been held since September 2022, is one of four French nationals held in Iran, which France has described as state hostage taking.

