Under hurricane watch, Texas braces for Beryl as tropical storm enters Gulf

In Mexico, no injuries or deaths had been reported as of Friday evening, Laura Velázquez Alzúa, Mexico's coordinator of civil protection, said at a news conference. More than 2,100 people who took refuge in shelters were already returning to their homes. No major flooding was reported, she said, although crews in Quintana Roo were working to restore power outages affecting 20% of the population. "Normality is being reestablished," Velázquez Alzúa said. "The damages are minor."