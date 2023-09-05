Undying dread: A 400-year-old corpse, locked to its grave

Four centuries later, archaeologists in Europe have discovered the first physical evidence of a suspected child revenant. While excavating an unmarked mass cemetery at the edge of the village of Pien, near the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, researchers from Nicolaus Copernicus University in Torun, Poland, unearthed the remains of what has been widely described in news reports as a “vampire child.”

The corpse, thought to have been about 6 at the time of death, was buried face down, with a triangular iron padlock under its left foot, in a likely effort to bind the child to the grave and keep it from haunting its family and neighbors.