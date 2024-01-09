United Airlines finds loose bolts in Boeing 737 Max 9

Anthony Brickhouse, a professor of aerospace safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, said a blowout at a cruising altitude of more than 30,000 feet could have been disastrous. "We could have been looking at a situation where more of the structure could have come off and would have been looking at a situation where passengers who weren't strapped in properly would have been blown out because the forces would have been so tremendous," he said.