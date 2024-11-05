Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake on Tuesday in elections that could flip both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while still leaving Capitol Hill divided between Donald Trump's Republicans and Kamala Harris' Democrats.
The outcome will play an important role in determining how easily the winner of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election will govern until the next congressional elections in 2026.
Nonpartisan analysts say Republicans stand a good chance of taking back the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 majority. But Republicans could also lose their grip on the House, where Democrats only need to pick up four seats to take back control of the 435-seat chamber.
As in the presidential election, the outcome will likely be determined by a small slice of voters. The battle for the Senate hinges on seven contests, while fewer than 40 House races are seen as truly competitive. (Reuters)
People prepare a kolam, a floor drawing made from coloured powder, that translates to "Greeting America, Our Wishes For Kamala Harris Victory" ahead of the US presidential election, at her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvarur district, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
With sacred chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas, a Hindu priest in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India conducted prayers for her victory on Tuesday, hours after she and her opponent Donald Trump closed out their campaigns.
The temple ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, in the state of Tamil Nadu, was organised by local villagers and attended by more than a dozen of them and a few tourists.
Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan was born more than a century ago in Thulasendrapuram before migrating to the state capital Chennai. He was a high-ranking government official at the time of his retirement. (Reuters)
Currency traders rushed to hedge against big overnight price movements that might ensue as the results of the 2024 U.S. election trickle out, pushing options volatility for the euro and Mexican peso to the highest since the 2016 vote.
The euro and the peso are seen as among the most sensitive to the outcome of the election, which has been too close to call for weeks between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.
Harris and Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.
(Reuters)