ADVERTISEMENT
US Elections LIVE | Control of US Congress at stake in tight poll battle

Hello dear readers! The US election day is upon us. While many Americans have already cast their votes, results will slowly start coming out from US states to determine who shall rule over the world's largest economy for the next four years. In contention are current Vice President Kamala Harris, who represents the Democratic Party, and former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party. Both have endorsements from notable Americans. While the world's richest man Elon Musk has been vociferous in his support of Trump, pop icon Taylor Swift as well as members of the 'Avengers' cast are backing Harris. Keep your eyes on DH for latest updates from the US elections!
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 10:27 IST

Highlights
Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake on Tuesday in elections that could flip both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while still leaving Capitol Hill divided between Donald Trump's Republicans and Kamala Harris' Democrats.

The outcome will play an important role in determining how easily the winner of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election will govern until the next congressional elections in 2026.

Nonpartisan analysts say Republicans stand a good chance of taking back the Senate, where Democrats hold a 51-49 majority. But Republicans could also lose their grip on the House, where Democrats only need to pick up four seats to take back control of the 435-seat chamber.

As in the presidential election, the outcome will likely be determined by a small slice of voters. The battle for the Senate hinges on seven contests, while fewer than 40 House races are seen as truly competitive. (Reuters)

15:5505 Nov 2024

In her Indian grandfather's village, residents pray for Kamala Harris win

People prepare a kolam, a floor drawing made from coloured powder, that translates to "Greeting America, Our Wishes For Kamala Harris Victory" ahead of the US presidential election, at her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvarur district, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

People prepare a kolam, a floor drawing made from coloured powder, that translates to "Greeting America, Our Wishes For Kamala Harris Victory" ahead of the US presidential election, at her ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram, in Thiruvarur district, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

With sacred chants, ringing of bells and offerings of flowers and bananas, a Hindu priest in Kamala Harris' ancestral village in southern India conducted prayers for her victory on Tuesday, hours after she and her opponent Donald Trump closed out their campaigns.

The temple ceremony in Thulasendrapuram, in the state of Tamil Nadu, was organised by local villagers and attended by more than a dozen of them and a few tourists.

Harris' maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan was born more than a century ago in Thulasendrapuram before migrating to the state capital Chennai. He was a high-ranking government official at the time of his retirement. (Reuters)

15:4105 Nov 2024

Visuals from Kamala Harris rally in Pennsylvania

15:2805 Nov 2024

FX traders brace for wild moves after US election

Currency traders rushed to hedge against big overnight price movements that might ensue as the results of the 2024 U.S. election trickle out, pushing options volatility for the euro and Mexican peso to the highest since the 2016 vote.

The euro and the peso are seen as among the most sensitive to the outcome of the election, which has been too close to call for weeks between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump.

Harris and Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.

(Reuters)

15:2805 Nov 2024

Visuals from Trump rally in Grand Rapids

United StatesUSAUS newsDonald TrumpRepublican partyDemocratic PartyUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

