UNSC must be expanded with inclusion of India, Brazil: Former Belgium Prime Minister

Highlighting the imperative for India to have a more prominent role in multilateralism, Leterme argued, "The legitimacy of the work done by the (UN) Security Council would be enhanced if the P5 is enhanced with India and Brazil, making it more representative. You cannot tackle 21st-century problems with 20th-century setups and solutions."

Expressing his support for India's bid for permanent UNSC membership, Leterme said, "The UN Security Council needs to be restructured so that India, Brazil, and some other rising nations have a say and have the right to influence decision-making."

India, a strong contender for permanent UNSC membership, has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in Security Council reform discussions. Currently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and ten non-permanent members, elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly.