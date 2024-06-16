Up to 10 shot, wounded in Michigan's Detroit area water park, police say

As many as 10 people, including children, were shot and wounded at a city-run water park near Detroit on Saturday evening, police said, calling the incident random gunfire.

Local media WXYZ Detroit reported that the suspect has died by suicide after they were tracked to a residence in Shelby Township.

A man got out of a vehicle in front of Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad park, in Rochester Hills, Michigan, about 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) and fired about 30 shots from a 9mm semiautomatic Glock, reloading several times, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told a press conference.