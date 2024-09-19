Update makes X available again to many in Brazil

Sao Paulo: Social media platform X became accessible to many users in Brazil on Wednesday as an update to its communications network circumvented a block order by the country's Supreme Court.

Last month, after a months-long dispute between X owner Elon Musk and Brazilian Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court had ordered Brazil's mobile and internet service providers to block the platform and users were cut off within hours.

But Brazilians flooded back onto the platform on Wednesday, with some cheering what they called a maneuver by Musk to flaunt the law.

But X later said that a switch in network providers had resulted in "an inadvertent and temporary service restoration" for Brazilian users.