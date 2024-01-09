US airstrike foils rocket attack on Iraqi air base

Anbar, Iraq: A US air strike on a rocket launcher late on Monday foiled an attack on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts US and other international forces in western Iraq, two Iraqi army sources said.

Iraqi military sources said a rocket launcher fixed on the back of a small truck had been parked in a rural area about 7 km (4 miles) to the east of the base, with at least two rockets ready to be fired towards Ain al-Asad.

The US air strike destroyed the launcher, an army official said.