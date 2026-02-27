Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US allows some embassy staff to leave Israel, citing safety risks

The embassy did not elaborate on the safety risks leading to the "authorised ​departure", which allows ⁠affected personnel to decide whether to leave.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 10:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 10:27 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us