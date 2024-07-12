US announces record $241 million oil and gas pollution penalty against Marathon Oil

US officials on Thursday announced a $241 million settlement with Marathon Oil over alleged air pollution violations at dozens of the company's oil and gas facilities on a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying it was part of an ongoing crackdown.

The settlement includes a record penalty and environmental equipment upgrades. President Joe Biden's administration has ratcheted up enforcement in the oil and gas sector to fight climate change and to counter pollution, particularly in poor and minority communities.

"The Marathon settlement represents a great advance in our efforts to address climate change through enforcement action," Todd Kim, assistant attorney general with the Department of Justice's environment and natural resources division, said in an interview.

The deal applies to years of alleged excessive volatile organic compound and methane emissions from wells, piping and storage tanks on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, home of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, at the center of the huge Bakken oil formation.

It is the administration's 12th targeting of the oil and gas sector emissions, but by far its largest.

"This settlement is historic, and it is a game changer," Kim said.