US appeals court calls Biden's 'ghost gun' limits unlawful

The panel, comprised entirely of judges appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, largely upheld a Texas judge's ruling against the rule, which targeted the rapid proliferation of such homemade weapons.

The rule updated the definition of a "firearm," "frame" and "receiver" under the Gun Control Act of 1968 to address the rise of ghost guns that can be assembled from kits that can be bought online or at a store without a background check.

US Circuit Judge Kurt Engelhardt, writing for the 5th Circuit panel, said ATF's rule "flouts clear statutory text and exceeds the legislatively-imposed limits on agency authority in the name of public policy."

"ATF, in promulgating its final rule, attempted to take on the mantle of Congress to 'do something' with respect to gun control," he wrote. "But it is not the province of an executive agency to write laws for our nation."

The US Department of Justice and ATF did not respond to requests for comment. But the administration is likely to appeal, after already seeking the US Supreme Court's intervention in the case.

The Supreme Court had twice before in August and October acted following rulings by the Texas judge and granted requests by the administration that have allowed the regulations to remain in effect while litigation continues.