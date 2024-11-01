US asked Lebanon to declare unilateral ceasefire with Israel? PM's office denies

<p>Beirut: A US envoy this week asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire with Israel as part of an effort to help negotiations to reach a resolution for the more than year-long conflict, a senior Lebanese political source and a senior diplomat said.</p><p>The sources said the effort was communicated by US Lebanon Envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east-conlfict-live-updates-west-asia-israel-palestine-gaza-lebanon-hamas-hezbollah-houthis-iran-benjamin-netanyahu-tel-aviv-beirut-latest-news-3236304">Track latest updates from the West Asia conflict here</a></em></p><p>But such an announcement was seen as a non-starter in Lebanon, the sources said, where it would likely be equated with a surrender.</p><p>The office of Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati on Friday denied that the US had asked Lebanon to declare a unilateral ceasefire, after two sources told <em>Reuters</em> that a US envoy had made the request to inject momentum into stalled talks on a deal to end hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel.</p><p>In a statement to <em>Reuters</em>, Mikati's office said the government's stance was clear on seeking a ceasefire from both sides and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the last round of conflict between the two foes in 2006.</p>