US asks Moscow to free jailed Russian-American journalist Kurmasheva

Moscow: The US Embassy in Moscow on Tuesday called on Russia to free Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist for US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) who was jailed last week in what RFE/RL said was "a mockery of justice."

A court in the southern city of Kazan disclosed on Monday that it had convicted Kurmasheva of spreading false information about the Russian army in a closed trial on Friday, the same day as another court jailed US reporter Evan Gershkovich for 16 years in a ruling Washington also condemned as unjust.

Kurmasheva, a mother of two, is a Prague-based journalist and has been in custody in her native Russian region of Tatarstan since Oct. 18.