US auto workers target Detroit Three plants for historic strike

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Thursday that workers would walk off the job at three Detroit Three factories at midnight, barring a last-minute agreement, setting up the most ambitious US industrial labor action in decades.

The walkouts will halt production of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck, along with other popular models. UAW President Shawn Fain said the union will hold off for now on a broad, general strike, but said all options are open if new contracts are not agreed.

Fain laid out plans for the unprecedented, simultaneous walkouts at General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis' US operations in a Facebook Live address less than two hours before the expiration of the old contract.

"For the first time in our history we will strike all three of the Big Three," Fain said.

The strikes involving a combined 12,700 workers will take place at assembly plants operated by Ford in Wayne, Michigan, GM in Wentzville, Missouri and Stellantis' Jeep brand Toledo, Ohio. They are critical to the production of some of the Detroit Three's most profitable vehicles.

Fain's decision to go with targeted walkouts could limit the cost to the union of strike pay. The UAW has a strike fund of $825 million, which pales in comparisons to billions in liquidity the automakers have built up thanks to robust profits from the trucks and SUVs UAW members build.

A limited strike could also reduce the potential economic damage economists and politicians fear would result from a widespread, lengthy shutdown of Detroit Three operations.