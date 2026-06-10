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US blocks Pakistan, China’s bid at UNSC to blacklist BLA, Majeed Brigade

It is learnt that the US, France and UK - all permanent veto-wielding members of the Security Council - blocked the bid this month.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:16 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:16 IST
World newsUSChinaPakistanUNSCTerrorist Organisation

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