US blocks Palestinian request for full UN membership

Getting emotional and choking up as he made the remarks, Mansour said that a majority of the Council members “have risen to the level of this historic moment” and have stood “on the side of justice, freedom and hope.”

“I salute you in the name of the Palestinian people and their leadership,” he said, choking up. Mansour added that the “fact that this resolution did not pass will not break our will, and it will not defeat our determination. We will not stop in our efforts. The State of Palestine is inevitable. It is real. Perhaps they see it as far away, but we see it as near, and we are the faithful.”

He asserted that Palestine’s admission as a full member of the UN is an “investment in peace.” Palestine had first submitted its request for admission as a full UN member in 2011 but the Security Council then had been “unable to make a unanimous recommendation.”

The 2012 resolution elevating Palestine’s status from a UN observer to a non-member observer state in 2012 was adopted with 138 votes in favour, nine against and 41 abstentions in the 193-member Assembly.