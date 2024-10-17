Home
US calls meeting with India on foiled Sikh murder plot productive

An Indian government committee investigating Indian involvement in the foiled murder plot met with US officials in Washington on Tuesday, the State Department spokesperson said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 01:18 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 01:18 IST
