US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria after attacks on its troops

US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on two facilities in Syria following attacks on US troops in the past week, the Pentagon said, warning the US will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue.

US forces have been hit more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups. Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the United Nations on Thursday that if Israel's offensive against Hamas did not stop the United States will "not be spared from this fire".

The US military on Thursday carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and groups it backs, the Pentagon said.

"These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,"US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Biden has sent a rare message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning Tehran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.

Israel said on Friday military raids into Gaza were preparing "the next stage of the operation", amid fears that a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave could spark a wider Middle East conflict.

Israel has bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people including children, and took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants and older adults.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children.

Reuters could not independently verify the toll.

More than 613,000 people were estimated to have been made homeless and were being sheltered by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Egypt's Al Qahera News, citing sources, said on Friday that a missile had struck a medical facility in the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Taba near the Israeli border, injuring six people.

Al Qahera said the blast was related to fighting between Israel and Gaza's Hamas militants. Israel's military said it was aware of a security incident in the area.

This week, Israel said a rocket claimed by Hamas hit an area outlying Eilat, the Israeli town across the border from Taba.

A witness in Taba, which lies about 220 km (135 miles) from Gaza, reported hearing an explosion and seeing heavy smoke and dust rising.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the reports.