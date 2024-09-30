US changes tack on Haiti peacekeeping push amid China, Russia opposition

United Nations: The United States has dropped a push for the UN Security Council to ask for a plan to transform a security mission helping fight armed gangs in Haiti into a formal UN peacekeeping operation, a move some diplomats said was made to appease Russia and China.

A senior US administration official, however, pushed back against that assessment, saying Washington changed its strategy to support a call last week by the head of Haiti's transition council, Edgard Leblanc, for a UN peacekeeping mission.

"It is not at all that we are bowing to those who might not have the best interests of the Haitian people at heart," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We are being strategic about how we're going about this and building on the shot of momentum that we heard from the Haitian president."

The 15-member Security Council will vote on Monday on a draft resolution to extend the mandate for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission until October 2, 2025. The UN first approved the mission a year ago after the Caribbean country asked for assistance.

Diplomats say Russia and China did not want the council to ask for a plan to transition the UN-backed security force to a formal UN peacekeeping operation, so the US removed that language from the draft resolution, seen by Reuters.

Russia wants to allow more time for the security force to establish itself, Deputy Russian UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Sunday, adding: "We don't want to prejudge MSS's outcome. Too early to make conclusions."