US charges four Russia-affiliated soldiers with war crimes

Washington: The US has charged four Russia-affiliated soldiers with war crimes against an American carried out during Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, in what the Justice Department described as the first-ever charges under the US war crimes statute.

The 9-page war crime indictment against the four Russian men includes allegations of torture, inhuman treatment, conspiracy to commit war crimes and unlawful treatment of an American citizen.

"As the world has witnessed the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, so has the United States Department of Justice," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"That is why the Justice Department has filed the first ever charges under the US war crimes statute against four Russia- affiliated military personnel for heinous crimes against an American citizen," Garland said.