Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US charges Indian national with conspiring to illegally export aviation components to Russia

He was indicted for conspiring to illegally export aviation components with dual civilian and military applications to end users in Russia in violation of the Export Control Reform Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 23:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 23:40 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us