world

US, China agreed to work toward a Biden-Xi meeting: US official

Wang, the first Chinese foreign minister to visit Washington since 2018, earlier held meetings with Biden, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 01:40 IST

Washington: The US and China agreed to work toward a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday after hours of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Senior administration officials, briefing reporters on a call, would not elaborate on whether a Biden-Xi meeting would actually happen on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next month in San Francisco.

(Published 28 October 2023, 01:40 IST)
