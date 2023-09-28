Home
world

US, China talks gather momentum, paving way for Xi-Biden Summit

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 16:24 IST

Beijing and Washington are paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Both sides are discussing a trip to Washington by Xi’s top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the report said citing people briefed on the matter.

Lifeng would be the most senior official to travel to the US since President Biden took office, WSJ said, adding that planning is also under-way for China's top diplomat and foreign minister Wang Yi to visit Washington in October to prepare for a Xi summit with Biden.

(Published 28 September 2023, 16:24 IST)
World newsChinaUS news

