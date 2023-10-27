US-China ties quietly mending even as global turmoil surges

By Bloomberg News

With the Israel-Hamas war further dividing a world shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and elevated inflation, US-China ties are suddenly providing cause for some optimism.

President Xi Jinping’s government has engaged with a flurry of US leaders since June, with the Chinese president telling a visiting senator this month there were “a thousand reasons to make US-China relations better, and no reason to make them worse” — some of his most dovish recent comments on the relationship.