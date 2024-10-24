Home
US confirms two human bird flu cases in Washington state

The agency also ruled out bird flu infections among healthcare workers who tended to a person who contracted the virus in Missouri, officials said in a press call.
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 17:10 IST
World newsUSAUS newsWashingtonBird Flu

