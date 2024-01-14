US-consultant to write 'Ram' 11,000 times ahead of temple consecration, says it generates positive vibrations

Asked whether she has observed any tilt among the youth in the western countries towards spirituality in general and Hinduism in particular, Singh said, "Of course there is a visible tilt. Not just the second and third generations from the Hindu families but even the foreign nationals ask so many questions. All of them want to understand various aspects of Ramayan and Sanatan Dharm."

To a question on how she views the negative comments on Sanatan Dharm in India, she said, "We all have positive and negative vibrations in our body. We need to balance them to live a successful and positive life. Negative energy of the people who make negative comments is dominant on their positive energy. When we go to any temple, we go to balance our positive and negative energies. People are not bad but they lack knowledge. I would advise them to work on themselves and be positive in life. That will help them a lot and also help all of us."

The Ram Naam Bank is a spiritual bank where devotees deposit booklets after writing the name of Lord Ram. The uniqueness of the bank lies in the fact that it is a bank with neither ATMs nor cheque books. Its only 'currency' is Lord Ram.