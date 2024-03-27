US court keeps Texas border security law on hold in win for Joe Biden

A US appeals court has kept on hold a Republican-backed Texas law that would let state authorities arrest and prosecute people suspected of illegally crossing the US-Mexico border - a statute that President Joe Biden's administration has argued intrudes on the authority of the federal government.

In a 2-1 ruling late Tuesday, a panel of the New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by Texas to let the law take effect while the state's appeal of a judge's ruling blocking it plays out at the appellate court.

The law, formally called S.B. 4, has become a flashpoint in a broader battle between Texas and the Biden administration over border security and immigration. It would make it a state crime to illegally enter or re-enter Texas from a foreign country and would empower state judges to order that violators leave the United States, with prison sentences up to 20 years for those who refuse to comply.

The 5th Circuit panel's action was the latest of three rapid-fire rulings on the status of the law. The Supreme Court last week had let it take effect, but the 5th Circuit panel hours later restored US District Judge David Ezra's February injunction blocking enforcement.