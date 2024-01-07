US defence secretary says he takes responsibility for secret hospitalisation

It remains unclear the extent to which his duties were delegated to his deputy, Kathleen Hicks, or whether Austin was involved in any key decisions during his absence.

The Pentagon has yet to detail why Austin is being treated, whether he lost consciousness over the past week or offer details on when he might be discharged from the hospital.

"I recognise I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better," Austin said in a written statement.

"But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure."

Wicker said the episode further eroded the public's trust in the Biden administration, citing past failures to quickly disclose information about national security incidents, including the appearance of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States last year.

"When one of the country's two National Command Authorities is unable to perform their duties, military families, Members of Congress, and the American public deserve to know the full extent of the circumstances," Wicker said in a statement.

A spokesperson said on Saturday that Austin resumed his full duties on Friday evening but remained in the hospital.

The Pentagon Press Association, in a letter to Pentagon officials on Friday evening, criticised the Defense Department's secrecy, saying Austin was a public figure who had no claim to medical privacy in such a situation.

It also noted that even US presidents disclose when they must delegate duties due to medical procedures.

"At a time when there are growing threats to US military service members in the Middle East and the US is playing key national security roles in the wars in Israel and Ukraine, it is particularly critical for the American public to be informed about the health status and decision-making ability of its top defense leader," it wrote.

Reuters correspondent Phil Stewart is a member of the association's board of directors.

Military Reporters and Editors (MRE), a non-profit organisation for journalists covering the US military, said the decision to only release the information on a Friday evening, when online readership is typically lower, "is keeping in the worst traditions of obfuscation and opacity."

"This is a violation of the intent and spirit of the Pentagon's own Principles of Information, and it fails to meet the standards of public disclosure for senior government officials unable to exercise their duties," MRE wrote in a statement.