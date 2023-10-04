US defence secretary speaks with Pak Army chief amidst spike in terror attacks in Pakistan

The telephone conversation between Austin and Munir, therefore, assumes significance. According to Dawn, there has been “an uptick in terror activities in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November last year.”

Dawn also quoted a report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies that said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.