US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalised after prostate cancer surgery he hadn’t disclosed

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, said Tuesday that the White House had only learned that day about the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old defense secretary is fiercely private and has been guarded about his medical issues, refusing to disclose for more than a week why he was in the hospital. The subject has been a topic of intense interest since Friday, when the Pentagon first publicly disclosed that Austin had been in the hospital for four days after what a spokesperson described as elective surgery.

Austin’s hospitalization had been kept from the White House and President Joe Biden for three days. Pentagon officials informed the White House on Thursday that the defense secretary was hospitalized.

The secrecy has prompted criticism, especially from lawmakers, who were not told until Friday.

Biden has said that he retains his faith in Austin. But a top White House official ordered Cabinet secretaries on Tuesday to keep his office informed when they may not be able to perform their duties.

In a memo, Jeffrey Zients, the White House chief of staff, directed Cabinet officers to evaluate their current policies for delegating authority when a secretary is incapacitated and to forward those procedures to the White House for review. Zients also made clear that White House officials expected to be kept up to date about developments such as major medical issues.

White House officials have expressed consternation that the country’s top defense official, who is part of the nuclear chain of command, was in the intensive care unit for so long without the president or other major national security officials being aware of it. Even Austin’s deputy secretary, who would be called upon to act in a crisis in his absence, was not told at first.

The Pentagon has said that because Austin’s chief of staff, Kelly Magsamen, was ill last week, she was unable to make notifications until Thursday. At that time, Magsamen informed Kathleen Hicks, the deputy defense secretary, and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, about Austin’s hospitalization, according to Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary.

It was unclear why another top Pentagon aide did not make the notifications earlier in the week. Four aides to the secretary were informed Jan. 2 of the hospitalization, according to the Pentagon, but did not promptly pass word to other key officials.

In the statement, the Walter Reed doctors said that Austin’s health screenings last year had shown changes in the antigens that are used to identify prostate cancer. “Changes in his laboratory evaluation in early December 2023 identified prostate cancer, which required treatment,” the doctors said in the statement.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed on Dec. 22, the statement said, where he underwent the prostatectomy “to treat and cure prostate cancer.” A prostatectomy is a surgical procedure to remove part or all of the prostate gland.

After Austin returned to the hospital on New Year’s Day, doctors found a urinary tract infection, the statement said, and on Jan. 2 they decided to transfer him to the intensive care unit “for close monitoring and a higher level of care.” The doctors found collections of abdominal fluid that they said were impairing the function of his small intestines, and drained them.

Prostate cancer is a fairly common cancer in men and is the second-leading cause of cancer death among American men. But the disease usually progresses slowly.

“Prostate cancer is eminently treatable, and I hope he’ll continue to serve,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. But, he added, “I regret deeply this delay in providing an explanation.”