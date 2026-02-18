<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> has increased its military presence in the Middle East by deploying more than 50 fighter jets in the last 24 hours. This comes even as the US pushes ahead with fresh diplomatic engagement with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran </a>over Tehran’s nuclear programme.</p><p>While an US official said both nations "made progress" in the talks in Geneva on Tuesday, tensions continue to linger between Tehran and Washington.</p><p>Iran said it would make detailed proposals in the next two weeks to close gaps in nuclear talks with the United States, according to the US official. </p>.Iran foreign minister says progress made in nuclear talks with US in Geneva.<p>“Progress was made, but there are still a lot of details to discuss," said the official, who declined to be identified detailing discussions in Geneva. "The Iranians said they would come back in the next two weeks with detailed proposals to address some of the open gaps in our positions.”</p><p>Meanwhile, US officials described the deployment as a significant reinforcement of air and naval assets in the region. <em>Axios</em> first reported the buildup, citing a US official who confirmed the aircraft movements.</p><p>More than 50 F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets have moved to the region over the last 24 hours, according to open source flight radar data and a US official.</p><p>Independent flight-tracking data and military aviation monitors recorded multiple F-22, F-35 and F-16 fighter jets heading toward the region, along with several aerial refuelling tankers, according to reports by media outlets.</p>. <p>In recent days, US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> has sent a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.</p><p>The aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford and its escort ships are on its way to the region from the Caribbean.</p>.Trump hints at second carrier in Middle East as Iran and US near talks.<p>The first aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, and several guided-missile destroyers arrived in the region in January.</p><p>Last week, Trump said the United States has to make a deal with Iran and suggested an agreement could be struck over the next month.</p><p>"We have to make a deal, otherwise it's going to be very traumatic, very traumatic," Trump told reporters.</p>