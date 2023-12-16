JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US destroyer downs 14 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis in Red Sea, Centcom says

Regional Red Sea partners were alerted to the threat, Centcom said.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 16:19 IST

Follow Us

A US guided-missile destroyer shot down 14 drones launched by Yemen's Houthis in the Red Sea on Saturday, the US Central Command said in a statement.

"In the early morning hours of December 16 (Sanna time) the U.S. Arliegh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS CARNEY (DDG 64), operating in the Red Sea, successfully engaged 14 unmanned aerial systems launched as a drone wave from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," read the statement.

"The UAS were assessed to be one-way attack drones and were shot down with no damage to ships in the area or reported injuries. Regional Red Sea partners were alerted to the threat."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 December 2023, 16:19 IST)
World newsUnited StatesYemenHouthis

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT