US disputes report of Netanyahu, Blinken talk on Israeli troops on Gaza border

Doha: The United States on Tuesday disputed a report that cited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying he might have convinced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel should keep troops on a border strip between Gaza and Egypt.

According to an X post by an Axios journalist, Netanyahu told a gathering that Israel would not withdraw forces from the Philadelphi corridor between Gaza and Egypt as it was a strategic military asset and he told Blinken this during a meeting in Israel on Monday.