US drafts list of 60 Venezuelans for possible sanctions over election: Sources

Houston: The US has drafted a list of about 60 Venezuelan government officials and family members who could be sanctioned in the first punitive measures following the South American country's disputed presidential election in July, two people close to the matter said.

The proposed list singles out officials from Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE), the Supreme Court and the counterintelligence police who have been involved in political chaos, the people said.

The US Treasury Department submitted the draft sanctions list in recent days to the State Department, the people said, adding the number of individuals to be sanctioned could change.

The sanctions would impose travel bans on targeted officials and family members, and would prohibit US entities from doing business with them.

The CNE proclaimed incumbent President Nicolas Maduro winner of the July 28 election without revealing full vote tallies. Venezuela's Supreme Court this month began a vote audit, but experts and electoral observers say it is unlikely to challenge the government.

Washington and other governments have challenged Maduro's claimed election victory. Rival candidate Edmundo Gonzalez also claimed victory, and results from more than 80 per cent of ballot tallies published by the opposition show a resounding victory for him, with about 67 per cent support.