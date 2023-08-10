US economy in 'uncharted waters' as inflation falls with low unemployment: Study

U.S. Federal Reserve officials are in "uncharted waters" with no clear historical guide as they set monetary policy in an environment with inflation falling but no increase as yet in the unemployment rate, Richmond Fed staff said in a new research note analyzing a central bank rate cycle they deemed "unlike any other."

"The current cycle is the first time over the entire postwar period the (Federal Open Market Committee) has made significant progress in lowering inflation without an associated increase in the unemployment rate," Richmond Fed staffers including senior adviser Pierre-Daniel Sarte wrote in the paper, published Wednesday on the bank's website.

"The current rate episode sees us in uncharted waters," with the Fed facing the largest-ever gap between inflation and the target federal funds rate when officials started tightening monetary policy in March of 2022, and now seeing the unemployment rate remain stable and low despite the fastest increase in interest rates in at least 40 years, the researchers wrote.

Whether that sort of cost-free decline in inflation can continue will be at the center of Fed discussion in coming weeks as policymakers decide whether they have moved interest rates high enough, or whether further rate hikes are needed.

New data to be released Thursday morning may do little to move the discussion.

Economists polled by Reuters project the consumer price index rose at a 3.3 per cent annual rate in July, a slight increase over June's 3 per cent reading.

But that headline number will be influenced by the fact that some of the largest monthly price increases, registered in mid-2022, are now falling out of the current annual calculation.

Underlying price trends are expected to show continued slowing in inflation, with the CPI on a three-month annualized basis and stripped of food and energy costs rising 3.2 per cent as of July compared to 4.1 per cent as of June, wrote Inflation Insights President Omair Sharif.

"The summer of disinflation will likely continue" despite the rise in the headline inflation number, he said.

The direction for the Fed so far has been a good one, with inflation as measured by the CPI down from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June of last year.

The Fed has raised the federal funds rate 5.25 percentage points since March of last year, with policymakers approving rate increases at 11 of the last 12 meetings in a sequence of actions meant to discourage borrowing and spending, and slow both the economy and the pace of price increases.

Typically, that would be associated with a jump in unemployment as businesses and consumers scale back. Yet the unemployment rate has remained below 4 per cent -- low for the US -- since February of 2022, and stood at 3.5 per cent as of last month.

Fed policymakers have offered different interpretations of why that's happening, from "labor hoarding" among firms scarred by how hard it was to hire during the pandemic, to inflation that may have been driven largely by problems in supply chains that have slowly corrected. Others feel the economy remains slow to adjust to higher interest rates, and that the unemployment rate will ultimately rise before the Fed finishes its inflation fight.