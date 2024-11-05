US Elections 2024: Trump, Harris rally supporters in key swing states on eve of polling day

The vice president on the other hand spent her entire day in Pennsylvania holding five rallies with the last one scheduled to be held in Philadelphia as late as 11 pm.

Pennsylvania and Michigan are considered to be the ground zero for the 2024 presidential elections.

Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia are the other five battleground states. A candidate needs 270 electoral college votes to be declared the winner of the 2024 presidential elections.

A latest ABC News/Ipsos poll showed Harris slightly ahead nationally but Trump ahead in some key swing states — and the two candidates deadlocked in Pennsylvania.

On the eve of the polling day of November 5, both the campaigns exuded confidence over the state of affairs of their electoral prospects.

“They have an expression, I hate the expression actually, but it’s ours to lose. Does that make sense to you? It’s ours to lose. If we get everybody out and vote, there’s not a thing they can do,” Trump told his supporters in North Carolina.

“I will be president of all Americans,” Harris told her supporters in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “Can you feel it. We have momentum,” a confident vice president said, adding that “it is time for a new generation of leadership in America”.

“Make no mistake, we will win,” Harris said. Both Harris and Trump urged their supporters to go out and vote.

“We will get this done, we will win, and it will be because we know what’s at stake, we love our country, and we know how to fight for all that is good and important for the future,” she said in a call with Black women.

The Trump Campaign said that the former president “is going into Election Day stronger than he has in any previous election and if patriots across the country keep the momentum and turn out as expected on Election Day, we will be swearing in President Trump in January”.