US elections: Trump and Harris to debate on ABC on Sept 10, Trump says he wants 'two more'

Nevertheless, Trump lamented that he isn't able to face Biden in the election, suggesting the president was a victim of an unconstitutional plot to dislodge him from atop the Democratic ticket.

Biden dropped his faltering reelection bid under pressure from fellow Democrats worried about his chances of victory in the Nov 5 election after a poor debate performance against Trump.

Asked about his controversial comments last week that Harris, who is of Black and Indian decent, recently "happened to turn Black," Trump said: "You'll have to ask her that question, because she's the one that said it, I didn't say it.... To me it doesn't matter. But to her, from her standpoint, I think it's very disrespectful to both, really, whether it's Indian or Black, I think it's very disrespectful to both."

Trump's initial comments, delivered to an audience of Black journalists, drew widespread condemnation and left donors and aides baffled and alarmed, according to sources.

Trump also on Thursday mocked the size of Harris' campaign crowds, even though they have matched his of late. He falsely claimed the size of the crowd he addressed on Jan. 6, 2021 – the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol – was as large as those who packed the National Mall in Washington for Dr. Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech in 1963.

"We actually had more people," Trump said. "But I'm ok with it, because I liked Dr. Martin Luther King."

Echoing a recent criticism from his campaign, Trump criticized Harris for not doing a press interview since launching her campaign.

"She can't do an interview. She's barely competent," Trump said, later again calling her "nasty," a go-to line that he often uses to disparage female critics.

Trump has conducted a steady stream of media interviews, though they are usually with friendly, right-leaning outlets and reporters. On Wednesday, he called into the "Fox & Friends" morning program and took questions from the program's hosts.

Trump announced the news conference on Thursday morning on his social media platform, and only a select group of reporters were given the advance notice needed to travel to his Florida resort in time. Reuters was not extended an invitation.

Harris and Walz met with auto workers in Detroit on Thursday, following the United Auto Workers union's endorsement of their candidacy, as part of a push to mobilize blue-collar workers in key battleground states.