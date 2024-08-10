US FDA rejects use of psychedelic MDMA for PTSD patients

US regulators rejected the use of Lykos Therapeutics Inc.’s psychedelic drug MDMA for post-traumatic stress disorder and asked for more data, a setback to the nascent field that’s won supporters across the political and corporate spectrum.

The Food and Drug Administration, which has been under pressure to approve treatments for PTSD, told the drugmaker that another large-scale study is needed before it could be sold. The mental health condition that can develop after life-threatening or traumatic events affects roughly 13 million Americans and has few effective treatment options.

Widespread suffering from the condition, particularly among the nation’s veterans, coupled with promising early results created a groundswell of support for the therapy. But questions quickly arose about whether the groundbreaking treatment would be used safely and appropriately, and whether the initial results were reliable.